On Oct. 12, the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council partnered with Clatsop Community College to host a one-day bilingual educational workshop for Latinx high school students and their parents.
Called “La Cima Goes to College,” the endeavor linked 16 Latinx high schoolers from around the region with resources and information about post-secondary options, financial aid after high school and identity work.
“Having information presented in both Spanish and English, helped create access to the presentations that would not have otherwise occurred,” said Meche Brownlow, director of La Cima Lower Columbia camps.
