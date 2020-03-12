Nettie Blair of Astoria has been named grand marshal of the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival 2020 Op Tog Walking Parade. The Blair family has Swedish and Finnish roots, and she was selected to be honored for her persistent spirit of volunteerism.
Blair's participation in festival activities started in 1975, when her youngest son asked to join the Nordic Dancers. She became involved with the dance mothers and served as president and in other offices.
In 1992, she served as senior court chaperone and enjoyed traveling to Northwest festivals with the princesses. Her granddaughter, Briita Blair Allgeyer, was Junior and Senior Miss Finland, and was crowned Miss Scandinavia in 2000.
Blair served as the festival chairwoman for a few years, and is currently in charge of the information and merchandise booth at the festival.
The 53rd annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival is being held June 19 to 21 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. For information, go to astoriascanfest.com
