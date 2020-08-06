The American Red Cross has a continuing need of blood donors. A blood drive is being held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Gateway Masonic Lodge No. 175, 66 S.W. Fourth St. in Warrenton.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767. Those who give blood now through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
The Red Cross also has an urgent need for blood drive hosts. About 80% of blood donations are hosted by businesses, schools and community organizations, many of which remain closed. For information about hosting a blood drive, go to RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.