The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.
There are three opportunities to donate blood in Clatsop County in May: In Astoria, from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Inn Express, 204 W. Marine Drive, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.; and in Seaside, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks Lodge No. 1748, 324 Avenue A.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five. Plus, those who give from May 1 through May 15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email.
Schedule a donation appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.