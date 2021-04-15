During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.
There are four opportunities to donate blood in Clatsop County this month: In Astoria from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at Holiday Inn Express, 204 W. Marine Drive; and in Warrenton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Warrenton High School, 1700 S. Main Ave.; and from noon to 5 p.m. April 23 at Gateway Lodge 175, 66 S.W. Fourth St.
Those who give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
Schedule a donation appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.