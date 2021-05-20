The Columbia River Maritime Museum will participant in the Blue Stars Museum program this summer through Sept. 6.
The National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families announced the return of the program.
This free admission program is available for those serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard; as well as members of the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. National Guard, the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and up to five family members.
Admission to the Maritime Museum is already free for active-duty military but the museum participates in the Blue Star Museums program as a way to thank military families.