Oregon State Marine Board instructors are holding a Boater Safety Class for all boaters who wish to obtain an Oregon Boater's Card on Oct. 26, in the upstairs conference room at Englund Marine, 95 Hamburg Ave.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and class sessions, which typically last for most of the day, start at 8:30 a.m. There is a lunch break; those attending can either bring a sack lunch or go off-site.
To preregister, and for information, call Jerry Ostermiller at 503-791-3161.
