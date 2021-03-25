WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat who represents the North Coast, is accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, which is open to any student in grades 9 through 12 who lives in or attends school in Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Washington, Yamhill, Clatsop and Columbia counties and part of Multnomah County.
Local artists will select the winning student artist, whose artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for a year. All students who participate in the competition will be invited to a virtual reception with Bonamici, during which time the winner will be announced and all submissions will be shown.
The deadline to submit art is April 30. Entries can be mailed to U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, 12725 S.W. Millikan Way, Suite 220, Beaverton, OR., 97005.
Staff will be available to receive art outside the front entrance to the building from 8 to 11 a.m. April 28 and from 2 to 5 p.m. April 30.
For information, rules and guidelines and how to participate, go to bit.ly/SB_Art