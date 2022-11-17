CANNON BEACH — Watt and Jennifer Childress are holding a Return of the Salmon bonfire at 6 p.m. Friday in Ne Cus’ Park, 268 E. Beaver Ave., near the welcoming man carving.

A path at the edge of the park leads onto the beach, where the bonfire will be held. The celebration greets the salmon returning from the sea to spawn in Ecola Creek. All are welcome.

