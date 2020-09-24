Boy Scout Troop 211 is holding an open house from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Masonic Lodge, 1572 Franklin Ave., to explain what scouting is all about.
Any boy at least 10 years old who has completed the fifth grade is eligible to join the Boy Scouts. Boys will meet members of the troop at the open house; parents will meet with the adult leaders.
For questions, call McAndrew Burns at 503-325-2203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.