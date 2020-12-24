SEASIDE — Briana Boyd and Westin Carter were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Seaside Elks Lodge.
As winners of the Most Valuable Student local scholarships, the applications of both Carter and Boyd have been forwarded to the Oregon State Elks Association Northwest District competition. They will compete against students sponsored by Elks Lodges in St. Helens, Astoria, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo and Florence for further awards.
Exalted Ruler Larry Gore said that these scholarships are awarded for superior scholastic achievement as well as outstanding qualifications of citizenship and leadership, using judging criteria from the Elks National Foundation.
