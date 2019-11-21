SEASIDE — Briana Boyd of Seaside High School has been elected to serve a term of one year on the executive board of the Oregon Association of Student Councils. The elections took place at the annual fall conference in Seaside, where a group of 1,600 students and advisors from over 100 high schools were in attendance.
Boyd will represent her region and join a group of 11 other youth board members and 10 adult board members from around the state. Her duties include planning and presiding over two statewide conferences, communicating with schools in her region, writing newsletter articles and participating in policy decisions for the association.
