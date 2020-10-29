Hannah Brause, who was raised in Astoria, has received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents. She was one of several honorees who represent the top 1% of the membership.
Brause has a master's degree in agriculture education and a bachelor's degree in animal science, both from Oregon State University.
She taught high school agriculture education, also serving as the FFA advisor, before being employed as the audience development specialist and marketing manager of the Capital Press.
Brause joined the faculty at Washington State University in 2016 and is an agriculture and natural resource specialist. She is also the extension director for Klickitat and Skamania counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.