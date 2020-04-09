April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In response to the current situation, SOLVE is celebrating Earth Month online through April 30 with a "Bring SOLVE's Mission Home" campaign. Individuals are invited to take a virtual tour of Oregon at solveoregon.org, completing environmentally-themed activities and projects along the way.
Each project can be completed at home or by going on a walk. Projects include identifying and removing invasive plant species, getting to know the local soil and water conservation district and going for a litter walk while following SOLVE's safety guidelines.
Each week, community members are asked to submit photos of a project they worked on by using #solvethistogether on social media. SOLVE will highlight some of the photos on its social media to showcase the work Oregonians are still getting done, even in times of crisis.
