Each May, staff and volunteers with North Coast Land Conservancy focus on removing invasive Scotch broom: they call it Broom Buster Month. Scotch broom out-competes native plants and is turning open coastal prairies into a monoculture of dense, weedy shrubs, destroying the habitat that many coastal animals need to survive.
Coronavirus-related restrictions are preventing holding volunteer broom-busting events, but the conservancy encourages coastal property owners to bust broom on their own property. For information about how to remove scotch broom, go to bit.ly/2XYeVk2
