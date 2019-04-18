Prof. Julie Brown from Clatsop Community College was the first-place winner of a recent writing contest sponsored by Grays Harbor (Washington) Historical Society.
Her essay about her experiences as a new deckhand working on the Lady Washington celebrates working and living aboard historical tall ships.
Brown has been invited to read her essay as the keynote speaker at a forthcoming 30-year anniversary gala event in San Francisco later this year.
