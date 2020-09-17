PEO Chapter DL announced Savannah Brown has received a 2020-2021 Oregon Scholarship for $1,500, awarded by the Oregon State Chapter of PEO to young women in their junior or senior year of college.
Brown enters her senior year in Linfield College’s nursing program this fall. She aspires to live and serve in small rural communities. In the future, she would like to become a nurse practitioner or pursue nursing administration.
The PEO sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization, is dedicated to providing education opportunities for women. For information, go to peointernational.org
