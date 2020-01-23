The Sunset Empire Transportation District has announced that its annual Ridership Appreciation Day is Tuesday, when it offers free bus service on all regular routes within Clatsop County in a gesture of appreciation to bus riders and the local community for their support throughout the past year.
The public is invited to attend an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive. The event offers information on available services, including several upcoming route changes, refreshments, drawings and prizes.
Ridership Appreciation Day is also scheduled to coincide with the annual Project Homeless Connect event Tuesday, which is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seaside Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
For information, contact Mary Parker at 503-861-5370 or mary@ridethebus.org
