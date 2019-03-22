SEASIDE — Clatsop Economic Development Resources recognizes outstanding businesses at the annual awards reception and event from 5:30 to 7:30 April 11 at the Seaside Convention Center.
Nominations are needed to recognize small and large businesses from throughout Clatsop County that have demonstrated achievement in: customer service, economic impact, entrepreneurship, job creation, manufacturing or technological advancement and service to the community. Award selections will be based on merit, and businesses of all sizes will be given equal consideration. Businesses must maintain operations (primary or otherwise) in Clatsop County to be eligible, and must be structured for profit. Nonprofit organizations are not eligible.
The nomination form is at www.clatsopcc.edu/community-resources/CEDR. Click on the nomination form link on the left side of the page. The form can also be picked up at the Astoria-Warrenton, Seaside or Cannon Beach chambers of commerce or the CEDR office at the Clatsop Community College South County Campus, 1455 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside.
Fill out the form, and include letter(s) of support that describe how the nominated business demonstrates achievement in any of the categories. At least one letter of support must accompany the nomination form. Multiple businesses can be nominated for recognition, but a separate form and letter of support must be submitted for each award. Businesses may also self-nominate.
Return the form and letter(s) of nomination by email to sbdc@clatsopcc.edu or mail to Clatsop Economic Development Resources, 1455 N. Roosevelt Drive, Seaside, OR 97138. Nominations must be received at the CEDR offices by March 29.
