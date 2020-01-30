The Small Business Development Center at Clatsop Community College is offering two workshops geared toward small business owners.
The first session, "What’s Your Business Worth?" is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Columbia Hall, Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave. in Astoria. The cost is $49. Small business owners learn how to apply business valuation strategies to determine their company's current worth and future potential. This workshop is focused on the 65% of businesses in Clatsop County that are family owned.
The second session, "Get 20/20 Vision: Write a Business Plan That Actually Works!" is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at South County Center, 1455 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside. The cost is $49. Ideal for businesses of any type, size and in any stage, this workshop walks business owners through the process of creating a simple, focused one-page business plan to take control of their businesses.
Both workshops are taught by business strategy expert Arnie Hendricks, CFO of Financial Management Resources, who has more than 25 years of consulting experience.
For information, call 503-338-2402. To register, go to bizcenter.org/centers/clatsop-sbdc
