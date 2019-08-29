An International Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil and ceremony, to remember those who have lost their lives to the disease of addiction, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive, on the east side of the parking lot.
Those attending should bring their own chair or blanket and a photo of their loved one (if so desired). Glow sticks may be be used, and phone lights, but no actual flames. Battery operated tea lights will be available, as will naloxone training and product.
