CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce virtual awards ceremony was held Feb. 18 to celebrate and recognize the hard work and outstanding accomplishments of its members. A video of the event can be seen at bit.ly/3pOmELv
The winners for 2020 are: Tom Drumheller Excellence in Leadership, Rick Hudson; Volunteer Organization of the Year, Cannon Beach Food Pantry; Volunteer of the Year, Molly Edison; Outstanding Collaboration, Cannon Beach Florist; Excellence in Customer Service, Beachcomber Vacation Homes; Annual Supporter of the Year, RE/MAX Coastal Advantage; and Member of the Year, Sea Breeze Court.