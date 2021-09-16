Cannon Beach gallery holds raffle The Astorian Sep 16, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DragonFire Gallery in Cannon Beach is holding a raffle for Greg Navratil’s painting, “Onward.”The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday. The raffle is part of the Earth & Ocean Arts Festival. Tickets are $10 for one ticket, $25 for three tickets and $100 for 12 tickets.All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Coast Land Conservancy.To purchase tickets, visit the gallery or call 503-436-1533. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raffle Ticket Conservancy Lottery Museums Art North Coast Cannon Beach Land Painting Dragonfire Gallery Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVirus deaths tied to care homesCounty reports 25th virus deathAstoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Deaths: Sept. 9, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonKnappa preschool temporarily shuts down over virus caseDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Everyday People: Former Job Corps student becomes directorLucy's Books changing locationsAstoria Aquatic Center temporarily closes after virus case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.