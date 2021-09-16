The DragonFire Gallery in Cannon Beach is holding a raffle for Greg Navratil’s painting, “Onward.”

The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday. The raffle is part of the Earth & Ocean Arts Festival. 

Tickets are $10 for one ticket, $25 for three tickets and $100 for 12 tickets.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the North Coast Land Conservancy.

To purchase tickets, visit the gallery or call 503-436-1533.

Tags