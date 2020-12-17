For the past several years, members of Lower Columbia Classics Car Club have met in December, then donated food to the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank and toys to the Wishing Tree Program.
This year, due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, the annual meeting was a drive-thru event, and members made monetary donations. The club presented $1,090 to the food bank and $935 to the Wishing Tree Program.
Depending on state health guidelines, the club hopes to sponsor the annual swap-meet in March and car show in June. Proceeds from these events have been used to purchase over $5,000 worth of equipment for Clatsop Community College and Warrenton High School automotive and technology programs, as well as donations to the food bank and Wishing Tree Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.