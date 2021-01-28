SEASIDE — Seaside High School senior Westin Carter was selected as the Most Valuable Student boy in the Northwest District of the Oregon State Elks Association. The judging was held at the Newport Elks Lodge, with competitors ranging from St. Helens to Florence.
As a district winner, Carter will receive $1,800. As a state finalist, his application has been forwarded to the association to compete against students throughout Oregon for further awards. He was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Seaside Elks Lodge.
Carter’s goal is to attend a university on an accelerated program, allowing him to graduate in four years with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He plans to major in business finance and minor in marketing.