Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is holding its 21st annual fundraiser, Hands & Hearts, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St.
The event provides an opportunity to enjoy appetizers and competitive bidding as groups vie to win the dessert of their choice. The appetizers and desserts are specially created by Clatsop County chefs. The Basin Street Jazz Ensemble performs.
Hands & Hearts honors the 30-plus volunteers who have trained to become CASAs to advocate on behalf of Clatsop County’s foster children. CASA volunteers are the only participants in the child welfare system who speak solely for the child’s best interests in making recommendations to the court and advocating for services.
Hands & Hearts also celebrates others in the community who support the continuation of this work through their contributions; CASA relies on community support to fund the recruitment, training and supervision of volunteers. With more than 100 children in foster care in Clatsop County today, the goal is to have at least 50 CASAs.
A highlight of the event is the drawing of the winning raffle ticket for a trip for two, worth $2,000, to see “Hamilton” in San Francisco this summer. The prize also includes airfare, two nights in the Hotel Whitcomb, and a $150 gift certificate to the Foreign Cinema restaurant. Raffle tickets cost $50 each; only 200 are available.
Space is limited for this benefit event; only 150 tickets are being sold. Tickets are $30 each, $225 for a table of eight, or $275 for a table of 10. For raffle or event tickets, call 503-338-6063.
