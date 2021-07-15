Tickets for the Clatsop County Court Appointed Special Advocates Benefit Raffle are on sale until 5 p.m. Aug. 29. A total of 500 tickets will be sold for $20 each. Tickets will be entered into a drawing to win one of seven raffle baskets valued between $800 and $1,000 each. The fundraising goal is $10,000.
The baskets feature products, services and gift cards from several Clatsop County businesses. The prizes include a dinner for four at Bridgewater Bistro; a one night stay at the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa; a couple's massage from Allure Spa; a vehicle leveling kit from OCD Performance & Offroad; a captain's membership package from the Columbia River Maritime Museum; and more.
Winners will be contacted by email. To purchase a raffle ticket, go to bit.ly/CASAraffle