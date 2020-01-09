CATHLAMET, Wash. — The town of Cathlamet is being awarded a grant of $7,500 from the Lewis & Clark Trail Stewardship Endowment for the design, construction and installation of two Chinook Heritage signs at the Elochoman Marina and Queen Sally’s Park, four directional signs and associated costs, including consulting a professional historian.
The Chinook Indian Nation Tribal Council has endorsed the project, together with local partners including Port District No. 1 and the Wahkiakum County Board of Commissioners. The project as conceived creates the initial signage for a projected Chinook Heritage Trail in the lower Columbia area, representing the historic indigenous homeland of the Chinook Nation.
