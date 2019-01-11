Create and Clatsop Community College are co-hosting a free lecture event, “Forest Management and the Climate Emergency,” about correlations between forest management practices and climate change, at 7 tonight, in Room 219, Columbia Hall, at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Join environmental economist John Talberth and climate justice advocate Daphne Wysham for an informative discussion that includes Talberth’s 2015 and 2017 studies on the climate impacts of industrial logging practices in the coast range, and elsewhere in Oregon, and how climate-smart forestry practices offer a solution.
