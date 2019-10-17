SEASIDE — Join Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization for a session about what's in store for the next five years of partnership in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Seaside Hospital, Education Center A, 725 N. Wahanna Road.
Oregon Health Plan members, providers, community members, community-based organizations and local government officials are welcome to attend.
Topics include how the CCO will improve the health of communities, how it pays for care, the ways it is improving communications with clinics, how it coordinates members’ needs, including behavioral health, and how it works with local communities to understand local needs and values.
The session offers light refreshments and an artist who will visually capture feedback. The sessions are free and do not require registration. Child care and transportation are available as needed to Oregon Health Plan members; email Knopfn@careoregon.org with requests.
For information, go to colpachealth.org
