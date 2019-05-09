The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a presentation to discuss helpful skills for families of people with mental illness on Tuesday. Therapists form Choices Counseling will lead the discussion.
The event will start at 7 p.m. in the Coho Room at the Oregon State University Seafood Research & Education Center in Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.