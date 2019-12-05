The Astoria Fire Department's 31st annual Christmas Food Parade is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 11-13, when fire engines decorated with lights are parading through the neighborhoods to pick up nonperishable food items and donations for needy families. Christmas music will be playing, and Santa will make an appearance to help hand out candy canes.
Residents are asked to fill a bag with nonperishable food items and bring it to the fire engine, or have it visible as the truck comes through a neighborhood. Bags of nonperishable food and donations can also be dropped off at the Astoria Fire Department, 555 30th St.
