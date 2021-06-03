WARRENTON — A free good condition clothes bank, for children in sixth grade to infants, is being offered from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. For information, contact Sandi Bridgeman at 503-338-6073 or 503-791-7522.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deaths: May 29, 2021
- Everyday People: New boatyard manager sees promising future
- County to move into lower risk for virus
- Fireworks won't shine in Seaside this summer
- Obituary: Henry Matias Pelto
- Obituary: Nicholas 'Nick' Dan Zafiratos
- County looks at future of North Coast Business Park
- Former YMCA, restored bungalow win historic preservation awards
- Obituary: Stephen Lee Roman
- Deaths: May 27, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.