WARRENTON — A free good condition clothes bank, for children in sixth grade to infants, is being offered from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. For information, contact Sandi Bridgeman at 503-338-6073 or 503-791-7522.
Most Popular
Articles
- Appeals court overturns 'peeping Tom' convictions for Surf Pines man
- Church annex draws ire of neighbors in Uppertown
- Deaths: April 3, 2021
- Obituary: David Merle (Mule) Floyd
- At Columbia Memorial Hospital, social workers have a role in care
- Jury acquits former Chinook man accused of murder in second trial
- Deaths: April 6, 2021
- County to remain at moderate risk for virus
- Obituary: William 'Bill' Edward Tetlow
- Astoria educators expect demand for kindergarten
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.