WARRENTON — A free good condition clothes bank, for children in sixth grade to infants, is being offered from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. For information, contact Sandi Bridgeman at 503-338-6073 or 503-791-7522.
