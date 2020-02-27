Gearhart and Astoria Churchill Mortgage team members partnered with Safeway, Fred Meyer and Human Bean, plus adding their own personal contributions, to bring coffee, donuts and healthy snacks to the Astoria and Warrenton police and fire departments, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and the Warrenton Medix station for first responders.
In Seaside, donations from Dundee’s Donuts and Seaside Coffee House, along with some personally donated snacks and fruit, were brought to the Seaside fire and police departments. The goal: To “Share the Love” with those who keep local communities safe.
