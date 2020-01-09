The application process is now open for city of Astoria grant opportunities for arts and cultural programs and community service organizations. Application forms and information are available online now at bit.ly/2u5oFfd
Prior recipients who have not submitted required status and financial reports for fiscal year 2019-2020 must provide backup and report for city of Astoria grant funds distributed in July. Failure to provide the required documentation for current or prior awards may jeopardize consideration and the opportunity to receive a future distribution.
For questions, email sbrooks@astoria.or.us or call 503-298-2433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.