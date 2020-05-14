The Astoria High School Class of 1965 is postponing their 55th class reunion until the weekend of Aug. 7, 2021, which will be the 55+1 reunion.
The Class of 1965 has held a reunion every five years since graduating as the largest class in Astoria High School history. For information, contact Thelma Crussel Rose at chrislprose@gmail.com
