The Astoria High School Class of 1960 reunion, scheduled for Sept. 11, is canceled. In its place, a picnic will be held at noon that same day in Alderbrook Park.
Most Popular
Articles
- Girl dies after being pulled into sea off Cannon Beach
- Hayes crowned Miss Oregon
- Ninth county resident dies from virus
- Astoria resumes water shut-offs
- County under caution after virus cases increase
- Deaths: June 19, 2021
- Fans enjoy 'The Jordan Poyer Experience'
- Everyday People: Chef lets faith guide him
- Astoria considers electric scooters
- Obituary: Ronald Lee Murders