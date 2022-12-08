Clatsop Animal Assistance’s in-person holiday party and fundraiser is back, and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St. The event includes pictures with Santa, raffles, a silent auction and a bake sale.

The event also includes two special raffles, one for a detailed Victoria ship model, handcrafted by Clark Trexel, and another for a day with a bar pilot. Both raffles will be drawn at conclusion of the party at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets cost $25 each or five for $100. Ticket sales are capped at 80 tickets for each item, and can be purchased at the event. Contact Marcy Dunning at (303) 478-0954 or marcy.dunning@gmail.com to purchase raffle tickets in advance.

