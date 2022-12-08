Clatsop Animal Assistance’s in-person holiday party and fundraiser is back, and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St. The event includes pictures with Santa, raffles, a silent auction and a bake sale.
The event also includes two special raffles, one for a detailed Victoria ship model, handcrafted by Clark Trexel, and another for a day with a bar pilot. Both raffles will be drawn at conclusion of the party at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets cost $25 each or five for $100. Ticket sales are capped at 80 tickets for each item, and can be purchased at the event. Contact Marcy Dunning at (303) 478-0954 or marcy.dunning@gmail.com to purchase raffle tickets in advance.
The nonprofit’s Happy Tails Fundraiser runs through New Year’s Day. Donations from the community is a crucial part of Clatsop Animal Assistance’s mission to provide services for pets while they await their forever homes.
Adoptions are down from previous years, which means even more animals need care and attention. Clastop Animal Assistance supports these animals by providing funds to pay for veterinary care, spay and neuter fees, medicines, cat litter, grooming, specialty diet foods and other supplies not covered by the shelter budget. To donate to the Happy Tails Fundraiser, go to bit.ly/HelpCAA.