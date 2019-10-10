Clatsop Care Health District is celebrating its 40-year anniversary with a block party on Saturday in front of Clatsop Care Health and Rehabilitation Center.
It is a free, family-friendly event with food, local entertainment, pumpkin decorating and other games.
The health district’s facilities and services include Clatsop Care Health and Rehabilitation, Clatsop Care Retirement Village, Clatsop Care Memory Community and Clatsop Care In-home Services.
They offer in-home care, assisted living, short-term and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, skilled nursing and memory care.
The wraparound service the district is able to provide speaks to why it’s sustained 40 years, said Clarissa Johnson, Clatsop Care Health District’s community outreach director.
The health district is also proud of its partnership with Clatsop Community College to offer scholarships to certified nursing assistant students and clinical rounds for nursing students.
