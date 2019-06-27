Clatsop Care Health and Rehabilitation Auxiliary will hold a car wash fundraiser and hot dog barbecue on July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The money raised will benefit resident activities like birthday celebrations, bingo prizes, ice cream on afternoon outings, trips to the salon and live entertainment.
The auxiliary is made up of local volunteers, many of whom have had loved ones who live at Clatsop Care.
The Coast Guard and Tongue Point Job Corps Center will also be present at the car wash to help with the barbecue.
