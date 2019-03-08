The Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program is seeking community members to change the lives of children in foster care for the better.
CASA volunteers are trained to make a difference, and no prior knowledge is required.
The next CASA training begins April 10, and lasts six weeks. There are both online and classroom components that include discussions about child welfare laws, what brings children into foster care, and how CASAs advocate.
CASAs speak for a child’s best interests, as they make recommendations to the court and advocate for services for children who are in the child welfare system. CASA volunteers work to achieve a safe, permanent and loving home for each child, as soon as possible.
With current volunteers serving over 100 children each year, there is still a waiting list of children who need advocates. Those who are interested in becoming a CASA can call 503-338-6063, email casa@clatsopcasa.org.
, or go to clatsopcasa.org
