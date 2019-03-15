Clatsop County 4-H

Several Clatsop County 4-H youth attended a regional leadership retreat. Pictured, front row, from left, Madison Korff, Emily Bergerson, Lacey Arwood, Jarrett Arwood and Samantha Carlisle. Back row, Baylee McSwain, Henry Samuelson, Dalton Smith and Jena Russell. Not pictured, Charlie Hall, chaperone.

Nine Clatsop County youths recently joined 80 other youths from around the state at the Western Oregon Regional Leadership Development (WORLD) Retreat.

They participated in classes on trust building, cooking, rocketry, plant identification hiking, avoiding stereotypes, photospheres, dancing, creative writing, being safe with equipment, card games, public speaking and learning personality traits.

Emily Bergerson and Lacey Arwood were on the governing board, which helped plan and organize the multicounty event. Community service projects at the retreat included cleaning up around the camp and making blankets for the needy. Each county was given blankets to take home for those in need.

For information about 4-H, call 503-325-8573.

