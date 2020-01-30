The Clatsop County Circuit Court increased its public service hours in January to expand access to justice in the county. Public service counters and telephones now remain open through the lunch hour, and the court is open for full service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.
The Oregon Judicial Department has also increased access to justice across the state through technology by making court records, calendars, self-help information, question and answer-style forms, case filing and e-payment available online.
Contact information and other resources are available at courts.oregon.gov/courts/clatsop
