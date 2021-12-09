CANNON BEACH — Cleanline Surf is holding a Holiday Food Drive Raffle. For every two nonperishable food items donated, one ticket will be entered into the raffle.

First prize is a $200 in-store gift certificate; second prize is a $50 in-store gift certificate; and third prize is a Cleanline hoody. The raffle drawing is Dec. 23.

Nonperishable food items can be donated at both Cleanline locations, 171 Sunset Blvd. in Cannon Beach or 60 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside. For information, call 503-436-9726 or 503-738-7888.

