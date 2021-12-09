Cleanline holds food drive and raffle The Astorian Dec 9, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CANNON BEACH — Cleanline Surf is holding a Holiday Food Drive Raffle. For every two nonperishable food items donated, one ticket will be entered into the raffle.First prize is a $200 in-store gift certificate; second prize is a $50 in-store gift certificate; and third prize is a Cleanline hoody. The raffle drawing is Dec. 23.Nonperishable food items can be donated at both Cleanline locations, 171 Sunset Blvd. in Cannon Beach or 60 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside. For information, call 503-436-9726 or 503-738-7888. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raffle Food Lottery Drawing Gift Certificate Prize Ticket Drive Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHomeowner told to remove structures at 11th Street stairsIn Warrenton, homelessness casts a shadow on school districtClatskanie man indicted on sex abuse chargesWeekend Break: Astoria's Capt. Johnson house restoredNew manager takes on timberlandsCoast Guard rescues people, crab, from boat off GearhartDeaths: Dec. 4, 2021Man indicted for sex abuse associated with Jewell School DistrictDeaths: Dec. 7, 2021Infill on Warrenton commissioner's property causing headaches Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.