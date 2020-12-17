SEASIDE — During Cleanline Surf's annual Holiday Food Drive Raffle, every two nonperishable items donated in the store is worth one raffle ticket. Store locations are 60 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside and 171 Sunset Blvd. in Cannon Beach.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased at paypal.me/cleanlinesurf for $3 each; put "Food Drive Tickets" in the comments.
The prizes are: first place, a new Torq surfboard; second place, a new Billabong wetsuit; third place, a $250 Patagonia gift card; and fourth place, a $100 Cleanline gift certificate.
The raffle drawing takes place on Wednesday, and all proceeds will go to the local food bank. For information, go to cleanlinesurf.com or call 503-738-7888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.