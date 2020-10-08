Vintage Hardware, 1162 Marine Drive, is holding a clothing and coat sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday, and contributing all of the proceeds to the fund for Oregon victims of the recent fires.
Many sizes are available, prices are below market value and most of the clothing is in like-new condition. A red/gold kimono, men's military jackets, women's faux fur coats, an orange formal and more could be used for Halloween costumes.
