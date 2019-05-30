Columbia Memorial Hospital commemorated Hospital Week May 12 through 18 with a celebration of its 2019 Planetree gold certification and Spirit of Caring award winners.
After a review at the end of April, Planetree Inc. named CMH a gold-certified hospital in a new certification process. The gold certification recognizes CMH’s commitment to excellence in person-centered care, and high ranking in national measures of quality and patient satisfaction.
Each year, CMH recognizes and celebrates caregivers who embrace the challenges and rewards of a career in healthcare by presenting the Spirit of Caring Awards. This year, a record 29 staff and five medical providers received nominations.
The staff winner was Mari Montesano, a social worker in the CMH-Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative. The provider winner was James “Jay” Reynolds, a nurse practitioner in the CMH/OHSU Cardiology Clinic.
Spirit of Caring winners are invited to attend the Planetree International Conference on Person-Centered Care, where caregivers have a chance to connect with and learn from like-minded people, experience new ideas in action and hear about the latest best practices.
