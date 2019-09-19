The Clatsop County Cultural Coalition is funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust to award funding that supports, maintains, preserves and promotes cultural programs in the visual and performing arts, as well as heritage and humanities-based projects within Clatsop County.
Individuals and groups located are eligible to apply; applicants must have 501©3 not-for-profit status or 501©3 organization affiliation. Grants will be awarded to support programs or activity occurring between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
Funding is available for up to $2,000; over $10,500 will be distributed. The 2020 grant application is available online at clatsopculturalcoalition.org. Applications must be received no later than Oct. 31.
The Coalition highly recommends that potential applicants attend one or both one-hour workshops for information about the application process. The first is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Art Loft, above Dots N’ Doodles, 303 Marine Drive; the second is 9 a.m. Saturday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Successful grant applicants will be notified by Dec. 1, and invited to receive their checks and speak briefly at the awards ceremony later that month.
For information, inquire at information@clatsopculturalcoalition.org, or call Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
